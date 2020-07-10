All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 2446 E MANHATTON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2446 E MANHATTON Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

2446 E MANHATTON Drive

2446 East Manhatton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2446 East Manhatton Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Knoell Tempe

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features nice tile throughout with newer carpet in the bedrooms. Beautiful brick fireplace! Separate living and family room. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances. Large storage unit with washer/dryer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2446 E MANHATTON Drive have any available units?
2446 E MANHATTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2446 E MANHATTON Drive have?
Some of 2446 E MANHATTON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2446 E MANHATTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2446 E MANHATTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2446 E MANHATTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2446 E MANHATTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2446 E MANHATTON Drive offer parking?
No, 2446 E MANHATTON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2446 E MANHATTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2446 E MANHATTON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2446 E MANHATTON Drive have a pool?
No, 2446 E MANHATTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2446 E MANHATTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 2446 E MANHATTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2446 E MANHATTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2446 E MANHATTON Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
University Park
1015 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides Lakeside
999 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pool
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College