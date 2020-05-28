All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 2441 E. 5th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2441 E. 5th St.
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

2441 E. 5th St.

2441 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Mesa Grande
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2441 East 5th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Mesa Grande

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled Patio Home in Tempe - Three bedrm, 2bath, 1,132 sq. ft Patio Home. Laminated "wood" flooring throughout. Interior paint 2019, kitchen cabinets repainted, new range, new microwave. Quartz kitchen counters, S/S deep sink, 2019. Replaced plumbing fixture: bath sinks, showers, toilets. Remolded master bath w/walk-in Shower. New patio door blinds, bedrm faux wood blinds, 2019 Full size washer & dryer. Sorry no pets and no smoking. Tenant pays 1.8% rental tax.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2441 E. 5th St. have any available units?
2441 E. 5th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2441 E. 5th St. have?
Some of 2441 E. 5th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2441 E. 5th St. currently offering any rent specials?
2441 E. 5th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2441 E. 5th St. pet-friendly?
No, 2441 E. 5th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2441 E. 5th St. offer parking?
Yes, 2441 E. 5th St. offers parking.
Does 2441 E. 5th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2441 E. 5th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2441 E. 5th St. have a pool?
No, 2441 E. 5th St. does not have a pool.
Does 2441 E. 5th St. have accessible units?
No, 2441 E. 5th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2441 E. 5th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2441 E. 5th St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevate at Discovery Park
1820 E Bell de Mar Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
San Marquis
577 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Parkside Apartments
1801 S Cutler Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
University Park
1015 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
South Bank
1007 W 1st St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pool
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College