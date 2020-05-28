2441 E. 5th St.

Amenities

Remodeled Patio Home in Tempe - Three bedrm, 2bath, 1,132 sq. ft Patio Home. Laminated "wood" flooring throughout. Interior paint 2019, kitchen cabinets repainted, new range, new microwave. Quartz kitchen counters, S/S deep sink, 2019. Replaced plumbing fixture: bath sinks, showers, toilets. Remolded master bath w/walk-in Shower. New patio door blinds, bedrm faux wood blinds, 2019 Full size washer & dryer. Sorry no pets and no smoking. Tenant pays 1.8% rental tax.



No Pets Allowed



