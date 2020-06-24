All apartments in Tempe
2407 West Dunbar Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2407 West Dunbar Drive

2407 West Dunbar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2407 West Dunbar Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Tempe South Mountain

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NEW KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS, CARPETS CLEANED, PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED, EXTERIOR PAINTED SEPTEMBER 2014, EASY ACCESS TO I-10, CLOSE TO ARIZONA MILLS AND SOUTH MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 West Dunbar Drive have any available units?
2407 West Dunbar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 2407 West Dunbar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2407 West Dunbar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 West Dunbar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2407 West Dunbar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2407 West Dunbar Drive offer parking?
No, 2407 West Dunbar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2407 West Dunbar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 West Dunbar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 West Dunbar Drive have a pool?
No, 2407 West Dunbar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2407 West Dunbar Drive have accessible units?
No, 2407 West Dunbar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 West Dunbar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2407 West Dunbar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2407 West Dunbar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2407 West Dunbar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
