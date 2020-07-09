2404 E Pebble Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed carport ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport on-site laundry parking dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f8439b8027 ----

*Showings begin March 1st



.Single level home

.Family room w/ceiling fan and tile floor

.Dining room w/tile floors

.Kitchen with range/oven, dishwasher , disposal, fridge & tile floor

.Inside laundry room

.Double car carport

.Storage room off carport

.Grass/desert front and rear yards

.Rear patio



*1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.



*Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you.



Security Deposits:

?$1050.00 Refundable

?$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee