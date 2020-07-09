All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 2404 E Pebble Beach.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2404 E Pebble Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2404 E Pebble Beach

2404 E Pebble Beach Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2404 E Pebble Beach Dr, Tempe, AZ 85282
Knoell Tempe

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f8439b8027 ----
*Showings begin March 1st

.Single level home
.Family room w/ceiling fan and tile floor
.Dining room w/tile floors
.Kitchen with range/oven, dishwasher , disposal, fridge & tile floor
.Inside laundry room
.Double car carport
.Storage room off carport
.Grass/desert front and rear yards
.Rear patio

*1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.

*Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you.

Security Deposits:
?$1050.00 Refundable
?$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 E Pebble Beach have any available units?
2404 E Pebble Beach doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 E Pebble Beach have?
Some of 2404 E Pebble Beach's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 E Pebble Beach currently offering any rent specials?
2404 E Pebble Beach is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 E Pebble Beach pet-friendly?
Yes, 2404 E Pebble Beach is pet friendly.
Does 2404 E Pebble Beach offer parking?
Yes, 2404 E Pebble Beach offers parking.
Does 2404 E Pebble Beach have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 E Pebble Beach does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 E Pebble Beach have a pool?
No, 2404 E Pebble Beach does not have a pool.
Does 2404 E Pebble Beach have accessible units?
No, 2404 E Pebble Beach does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 E Pebble Beach have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 E Pebble Beach has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Palmilla by Mark-Taylor
750 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Camden Tempe
800 E Curry Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Rio Paradiso Apartment Homes
1033 N Parkside Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard
Tempe, AZ 85281
Riverside
625 W 1st St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Brix
1424 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College