2401 E RIO SALADO Parkway

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Very spacious and Super Cute townhouse Ready to Move in. Features private backyard patio area. Home has many remodels including upgraded tile floors, custom open kitchen with premium cabinets, modern light pendant light fixtures, granite countertops and an undermount sink. Open and airy feel with elevated ceilings. This fabulous unit sits in the sought after Villagio condominium complex. Convenient to ASU, Riverview and Tempe Market place shopping areas, Chicago cubs stadium, and super convenient 101 and 202 freeway access.