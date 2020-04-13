All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

2401 E RIO SALADO Parkway

2401 East Rio Salado Parkway · (480) 228-4509
Location

2401 East Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ 85281
Mesa Grande

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1104 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1399 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Very spacious and Super Cute townhouse Ready to Move in. Features private backyard patio area. Home has many remodels including upgraded tile floors, custom open kitchen with premium cabinets, modern light pendant light fixtures, granite countertops and an undermount sink. Open and airy feel with elevated ceilings. This fabulous unit sits in the sought after Villagio condominium complex. Convenient to ASU, Riverview and Tempe Market place shopping areas, Chicago cubs stadium, and super convenient 101 and 202 freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 E RIO SALADO Parkway have any available units?
2401 E RIO SALADO Parkway has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 E RIO SALADO Parkway have?
Some of 2401 E RIO SALADO Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 E RIO SALADO Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2401 E RIO SALADO Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 E RIO SALADO Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 2401 E RIO SALADO Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2401 E RIO SALADO Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 2401 E RIO SALADO Parkway does offer parking.
Does 2401 E RIO SALADO Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 E RIO SALADO Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 E RIO SALADO Parkway have a pool?
No, 2401 E RIO SALADO Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 2401 E RIO SALADO Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2401 E RIO SALADO Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 E RIO SALADO Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 E RIO SALADO Parkway has units with dishwashers.
