Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

2401 E Rio Salado #1048

2401 East Rio Salado Parkway · (480) 403-1616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2401 East Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ 85281
Mesa Grande

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Stylish 2 bed 2.5 bath Loft style 3 level Townhome with a 2 Car garage. Close to ASU, Tempe Market place, 101/202, Airport and right across the street from the cubs spring training. 2 master suites with their own private baths with an additional half bath below. Open main area with Kitchen, dining area and living room. Kitchen has an island, and refrigerator is included. Unit has inside laundry with washer and dryer included. One of Tempe's favorite communities. Heated pools & spa. Excellent location.
Tenant pays electric. No smoking inside home. Renters Insurance Required. Pets permitted with Lessor approval (limit 2).
Apply at www. AZrentals.info. Contact Rachelle at 480.403.1616
Community Heated Pool and Spa. Gated Community. Near Public Transportation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 E Rio Salado #1048 have any available units?
2401 E Rio Salado #1048 has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 E Rio Salado #1048 have?
Some of 2401 E Rio Salado #1048's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 E Rio Salado #1048 currently offering any rent specials?
2401 E Rio Salado #1048 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 E Rio Salado #1048 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 E Rio Salado #1048 is pet friendly.
Does 2401 E Rio Salado #1048 offer parking?
Yes, 2401 E Rio Salado #1048 offers parking.
Does 2401 E Rio Salado #1048 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2401 E Rio Salado #1048 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 E Rio Salado #1048 have a pool?
Yes, 2401 E Rio Salado #1048 has a pool.
Does 2401 E Rio Salado #1048 have accessible units?
No, 2401 E Rio Salado #1048 does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 E Rio Salado #1048 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 E Rio Salado #1048 has units with dishwashers.
