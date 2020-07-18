2401 E Rio Salado #1048

Amenities
Stylish 2 bed 2.5 bath Loft style 3 level Townhome with a 2 Car garage. Close to ASU, Tempe Market place, 101/202, Airport and right across the street from the cubs spring training. 2 master suites with their own private baths with an additional half bath below. Open main area with Kitchen, dining area and living room. Kitchen has an island, and refrigerator is included. Unit has inside laundry with washer and dryer included. One of Tempe's favorite communities. Heated pools & spa. Excellent location.
Tenant pays electric. No smoking inside home. Renters Insurance Required. Pets permitted with Lessor approval (limit 2).
Apply at www. AZrentals.info. Contact Rachelle at 480.403.1616
Community Heated Pool and Spa. Gated Community. Near Public Transportation