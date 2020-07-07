Rent Calculator
2346 E RIVIERA Drive
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM
2346 E RIVIERA Drive
2346 East Riviera Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2346 East Riviera Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Knoell Tempe
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Wood flooring and granite countertops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2346 E RIVIERA Drive have any available units?
2346 E RIVIERA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2346 E RIVIERA Drive have?
Some of 2346 E RIVIERA Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2346 E RIVIERA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2346 E RIVIERA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2346 E RIVIERA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2346 E RIVIERA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 2346 E RIVIERA Drive offer parking?
No, 2346 E RIVIERA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2346 E RIVIERA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2346 E RIVIERA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2346 E RIVIERA Drive have a pool?
No, 2346 E RIVIERA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2346 E RIVIERA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2346 E RIVIERA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2346 E RIVIERA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2346 E RIVIERA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
