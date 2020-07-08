Rent Calculator
2346 E. Manhatton Dr.
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

2346 E. Manhatton Dr.
2346 East Manhatton Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2346 East Manhatton Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Knoell Tempe
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Tempe Rental w/ POOL! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Freshly Painted w/ Neutral Colors. Wood Look Laminate Flooring. Pool Service Included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2346 E. Manhatton Dr. have any available units?
2346 E. Manhatton Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
Is 2346 E. Manhatton Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2346 E. Manhatton Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2346 E. Manhatton Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2346 E. Manhatton Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 2346 E. Manhatton Dr. offer parking?
No, 2346 E. Manhatton Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2346 E. Manhatton Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2346 E. Manhatton Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2346 E. Manhatton Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2346 E. Manhatton Dr. has a pool.
Does 2346 E. Manhatton Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2346 E. Manhatton Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2346 E. Manhatton Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2346 E. Manhatton Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2346 E. Manhatton Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2346 E. Manhatton Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
