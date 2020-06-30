2331 West Carson Drive

Amenities

Available now! This recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome is MOVE IN READY! Features include an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, trendy white cabinetry, upgraded countertops, tile backsplash, and breakfast bar. Nice size living room with fireplace and tons of natural light. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and direct access to private south facing patio. 3/4 master bath. Newer flooring. Neutral paint. Nice tiled patio with pergola. Community amenities include pool and play areas. 2 car carport. Conveniently located in the heart of Tempe. Just minutes from ASU, shopping, dining, and great entertainment.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (1 small dog)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



