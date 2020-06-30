All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:16 AM

2331 West Carson Drive

2331 West Carson Road · No Longer Available
Location

2331 West Carson Road, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
Available now! This recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome is MOVE IN READY! Features include an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, trendy white cabinetry, upgraded countertops, tile backsplash, and breakfast bar. Nice size living room with fireplace and tons of natural light. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and direct access to private south facing patio. 3/4 master bath. Newer flooring. Neutral paint. Nice tiled patio with pergola. Community amenities include pool and play areas. 2 car carport. Conveniently located in the heart of Tempe. Just minutes from ASU, shopping, dining, and great entertainment.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (1 small dog)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 West Carson Drive have any available units?
2331 West Carson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2331 West Carson Drive have?
Some of 2331 West Carson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 West Carson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2331 West Carson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 West Carson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2331 West Carson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2331 West Carson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2331 West Carson Drive offers parking.
Does 2331 West Carson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2331 West Carson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 West Carson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2331 West Carson Drive has a pool.
Does 2331 West Carson Drive have accessible units?
No, 2331 West Carson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 West Carson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2331 West Carson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

