2331 West Carson Drive

Available now! This recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome is MOVE IN READY! Features include an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, trendy white cabinetry, upgraded countertops, tile backsplash, and breakfast bar. Nice size living room with fireplace and tons of natural light. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and direct access to private south facing patio. 3/4 master bath. Newer flooring. Neutral paint. Nice tiled patio with pergola. Community amenities include pool and play areas. 2 car carport. Conveniently located in the heart of Tempe. Just minutes from ASU, shopping, dining, and great entertainment.
Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (1 small dog)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.