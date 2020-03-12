All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 2325 E Hermosa Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2325 E Hermosa Dr
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

2325 E Hermosa Dr

2325 East Hermosa Drive · (602) 513-2707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2325 East Hermosa Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Knoell Tempe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1524 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This 3 Bedroom home offers a spacious newly renovated Kitchen, well manicured backyard and pool (maintenance included)
Tile throughout the living area. Master bedroom en-suit bathroom. Both bathroom have been renovated. Indoor laundry room and a two car garage and storage area. Close to community park and Mesa Community College. Will be ready for Aug 1st at the latest. View by appointment only.

Call for showings: Mark Pacheco 602-935-8843
Apply online: www.northpointam.com

Application requirements:
$37/adult
Rental history check
Employment history check
Credit History check
Criminal history check
Security Deposit: $1,750.00
Documentation/Admin Fee: $250(non-refundable)
Tempe rental tax: 2% will be added to monthly rent

Renter's liability insurance required, $100,000 minimum or $20/mo insurance waiver
Pet policy: up to 3 pets per owner approval, $300 for first and $100 per pet half refundable fee
Listed and managed by Northpoint Asset Management
Property Manager: Mark Pacheco. Please call for more information or to schedule a showing
**Equal Housing Opportunity**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2325 E Hermosa Dr have any available units?
2325 E Hermosa Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2325 E Hermosa Dr have?
Some of 2325 E Hermosa Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2325 E Hermosa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2325 E Hermosa Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 E Hermosa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2325 E Hermosa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2325 E Hermosa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2325 E Hermosa Dr does offer parking.
Does 2325 E Hermosa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2325 E Hermosa Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 E Hermosa Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2325 E Hermosa Dr has a pool.
Does 2325 E Hermosa Dr have accessible units?
No, 2325 E Hermosa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 E Hermosa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2325 E Hermosa Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2325 E Hermosa Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
San Capella by Mark-Taylor
1155 W Elliot Rd
Tempe, AZ 85284
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Broadstone Grand
1003 West Washington Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity