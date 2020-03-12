2325 E Hermosa Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

This 3 Bedroom home offers a spacious newly renovated Kitchen, well manicured backyard and pool (maintenance included)

Tile throughout the living area. Master bedroom en-suit bathroom. Both bathroom have been renovated. Indoor laundry room and a two car garage and storage area. Close to community park and Mesa Community College. Will be ready for Aug 1st at the latest. View by appointment only.



Call for showings: Mark Pacheco 602-935-8843

Apply online: www.northpointam.com



Application requirements:

$37/adult

Rental history check

Employment history check

Credit History check

Criminal history check

Security Deposit: $1,750.00

Documentation/Admin Fee: $250(non-refundable)

Tempe rental tax: 2% will be added to monthly rent



Renter's liability insurance required, $100,000 minimum or $20/mo insurance waiver

Pet policy: up to 3 pets per owner approval, $300 for first and $100 per pet half refundable fee

Listed and managed by Northpoint Asset Management

Property Manager: Mark Pacheco. Please call for more information or to schedule a showing

