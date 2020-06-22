Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2313 E CONCORDA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2313 E CONCORDA Drive
2313 East Concorda Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2313 East Concorda Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Broadway Palms
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home near ASU. Home has new stainless steel stove, dishwasher & microwave in kitchen. Tile floors in main living area and carpeting in bedrooms. Fence pool in backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2313 E CONCORDA Drive have any available units?
2313 E CONCORDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2313 E CONCORDA Drive have?
Some of 2313 E CONCORDA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2313 E CONCORDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2313 E CONCORDA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 E CONCORDA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2313 E CONCORDA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 2313 E CONCORDA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2313 E CONCORDA Drive does offer parking.
Does 2313 E CONCORDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 E CONCORDA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 E CONCORDA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2313 E CONCORDA Drive has a pool.
Does 2313 E CONCORDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2313 E CONCORDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 E CONCORDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2313 E CONCORDA Drive has units with dishwashers.
