Last updated January 22 2020 at 6:48 AM

2311 E ALAMEDA Drive

2311 East Alameda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2311 East Alameda Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Broadway Palms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Split three-bedroom floorplan with all appliances included. Low maintenance landscape. Great access to ASU, Sky Harbor, Tempe Marketplace, Mesa Riverview, and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive have any available units?
2311 E ALAMEDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive have?
Some of 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2311 E ALAMEDA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive offers parking.
Does 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive have a pool?
No, 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive has units with dishwashers.

