Last updated January 22 2020 at 6:48 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2311 E ALAMEDA Drive
2311 East Alameda Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2311 East Alameda Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Broadway Palms
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Split three-bedroom floorplan with all appliances included. Low maintenance landscape. Great access to ASU, Sky Harbor, Tempe Marketplace, Mesa Riverview, and freeways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive have any available units?
2311 E ALAMEDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive have?
Some of 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2311 E ALAMEDA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive offers parking.
Does 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive have a pool?
No, 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 E ALAMEDA Drive has units with dishwashers.
