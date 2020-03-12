2309 S COLLEGE Avenue

Amenities

Tempe Cottages, Total charm, character, style & function blend to provide a one of a kind stay in the heart of Tempe. This is a ''fully'' furnished 1bd/1bth unit that has been thoughtfully designed and completely renovated. Includes everything from hair dryer to linens to coffee maker to soap. White kitchen w/ SS appliances and subway tile backsplash. Stained and polished concrete flooring. Subway tile in shower with rainfall shower head & awesome bathroom vanity. Cox cable and internet provided. 50 in smart HDTV. 8 in memory foam Queen size mattress. Private backyard patio. Covered and assigned parking. Minutes from ASU Tempe Campus, popular dining and nightlife along Mill Ave. **On the main College Ave bicycle path to ASU.**