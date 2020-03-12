All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:55 PM

2309 S COLLEGE Avenue

2309 South College Avenue · (602) 315-9292
Location

2309 South College Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85282
Broadmor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 17 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Tempe Cottages, Total charm, character, style & function blend to provide a one of a kind stay in the heart of Tempe. This is a ''fully'' furnished 1bd/1bth unit that has been thoughtfully designed and completely renovated. Includes everything from hair dryer to linens to coffee maker to soap. White kitchen w/ SS appliances and subway tile backsplash. Stained and polished concrete flooring. Subway tile in shower with rainfall shower head & awesome bathroom vanity. Cox cable and internet provided. 50 in smart HDTV. 8 in memory foam Queen size mattress. Private backyard patio. Covered and assigned parking. Minutes from ASU Tempe Campus, popular dining and nightlife along Mill Ave. **On the main College Ave bicycle path to ASU.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 S COLLEGE Avenue have any available units?
2309 S COLLEGE Avenue has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 S COLLEGE Avenue have?
Some of 2309 S COLLEGE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 S COLLEGE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2309 S COLLEGE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 S COLLEGE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2309 S COLLEGE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2309 S COLLEGE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2309 S COLLEGE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2309 S COLLEGE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 S COLLEGE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 S COLLEGE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2309 S COLLEGE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2309 S COLLEGE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2309 S COLLEGE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 S COLLEGE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2309 S COLLEGE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
