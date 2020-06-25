All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 30 2019 at 7:43 AM

2240 W Carson Dr

2240 W Carson Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2240 W Carson Dr, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 BATHROOM AVAILABLE 1 STORY LEVEL. HUGE COMMUNITY POOL. NEIGHBOR ON ONE SIDE ONLY. LARGE KITCHEN AREA. TILE AND CARPET IN AL THE RIGHT AREAS THROUGHOUT UNIT. SEPARATE STORAGE OR LAUNDRY AREA. BRICK PATIO WITH NICE SIZED BACKYARD AREA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2240 W Carson Dr have any available units?
2240 W Carson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 2240 W Carson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2240 W Carson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 W Carson Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2240 W Carson Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2240 W Carson Dr offer parking?
No, 2240 W Carson Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2240 W Carson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2240 W Carson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 W Carson Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2240 W Carson Dr has a pool.
Does 2240 W Carson Dr have accessible units?
No, 2240 W Carson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 W Carson Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2240 W Carson Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2240 W Carson Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2240 W Carson Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
