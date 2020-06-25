TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 BATHROOM AVAILABLE 1 STORY LEVEL. HUGE COMMUNITY POOL. NEIGHBOR ON ONE SIDE ONLY. LARGE KITCHEN AREA. TILE AND CARPET IN AL THE RIGHT AREAS THROUGHOUT UNIT. SEPARATE STORAGE OR LAUNDRY AREA. BRICK PATIO WITH NICE SIZED BACKYARD AREA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2240 W Carson Dr have any available units?
2240 W Carson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 2240 W Carson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2240 W Carson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.