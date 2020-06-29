All apartments in Tempe
Last updated January 9 2020 at 12:05 AM

224 E MINTON Drive

224 E Minton Dr · No Longer Available
Location

224 E Minton Dr, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 bed, 2 bath. 1 car garage, neutral paint inside and out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 E MINTON Drive have any available units?
224 E MINTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 E MINTON Drive have?
Some of 224 E MINTON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 E MINTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
224 E MINTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 E MINTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 224 E MINTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 224 E MINTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 224 E MINTON Drive offers parking.
Does 224 E MINTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 E MINTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 E MINTON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 224 E MINTON Drive has a pool.
Does 224 E MINTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 224 E MINTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 224 E MINTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 E MINTON Drive has units with dishwashers.

