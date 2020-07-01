Rent Calculator
All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 2231 W Fremont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2231 W Fremont Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:22 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2231 W Fremont Drive
2231 West Fremont Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2231 West Fremont Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Cute patio home in a convenient location to everything: I-10, US 60, Shopping, Airport. 3 bed, 2 bath unit. Large patio. Community has a pool and a storage lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2231 W Fremont Drive have any available units?
2231 W Fremont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2231 W Fremont Drive have?
Some of 2231 W Fremont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2231 W Fremont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2231 W Fremont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 W Fremont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2231 W Fremont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 2231 W Fremont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2231 W Fremont Drive offers parking.
Does 2231 W Fremont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2231 W Fremont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 W Fremont Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2231 W Fremont Drive has a pool.
Does 2231 W Fremont Drive have accessible units?
No, 2231 W Fremont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 W Fremont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2231 W Fremont Drive has units with dishwashers.
