Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

2206 South Granada Drive

2206 South Granada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2206 South Granada Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Broadmor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
wow! cute, clean and cozy tempe 2/1 apartment style with vaulted ceilings, new paint, updated kitchen with granite counters, tile floors, carport parking, private tranquil patio, water/sewer/trash included, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 South Granada Drive have any available units?
2206 South Granada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2206 South Granada Drive have?
Some of 2206 South Granada Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2206 South Granada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2206 South Granada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 South Granada Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2206 South Granada Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2206 South Granada Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2206 South Granada Drive offers parking.
Does 2206 South Granada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2206 South Granada Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 South Granada Drive have a pool?
No, 2206 South Granada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2206 South Granada Drive have accessible units?
No, 2206 South Granada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 South Granada Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2206 South Granada Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

