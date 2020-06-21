All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

220 E PIERCE Street

220 East Pierce Street · No Longer Available
Location

220 East Pierce Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
North Tempe-Canal Park

Amenities

Be 5 minutes from Old Town Scottsdale. This charming single level in North Tempe boasts a neutral interior palette,plantation shutters & french doors throughout,plus tile flooring in all the right places.Gorgeous kitchen with SS appliances, granite-look counters & peninsula breakfast bar.Bedrooms with plush carpeting & plenty of natural lighting.Master with private entry to patio and attached 3/4 bath. Built-in linen closet .3 hall closets, 2 with built-in shelves.Backyard has brick pavers, extended covered patio & sparkling pool. High block wall in backyard for privacy, insulation in roof redone. Extra built-in shelving in laundry room.**Tenant to pay 1.8% rent tax along with rent. Small dogs (30lbs and under) No cats. Tenants to verify all listing information**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 E PIERCE Street have any available units?
220 E PIERCE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 E PIERCE Street have?
Some of 220 E PIERCE Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 E PIERCE Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 E PIERCE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 E PIERCE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 E PIERCE Street is pet friendly.
Does 220 E PIERCE Street offer parking?
Yes, 220 E PIERCE Street does offer parking.
Does 220 E PIERCE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 E PIERCE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 E PIERCE Street have a pool?
Yes, 220 E PIERCE Street has a pool.
Does 220 E PIERCE Street have accessible units?
No, 220 E PIERCE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 220 E PIERCE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 E PIERCE Street has units with dishwashers.
