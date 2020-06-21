220 E PIERCE Street

Amenities

Be 5 minutes from Old Town Scottsdale. This charming single level in North Tempe boasts a neutral interior palette,plantation shutters & french doors throughout,plus tile flooring in all the right places.Gorgeous kitchen with SS appliances, granite-look counters & peninsula breakfast bar.Bedrooms with plush carpeting & plenty of natural lighting.Master with private entry to patio and attached 3/4 bath. Built-in linen closet .3 hall closets, 2 with built-in shelves.Backyard has brick pavers, extended covered patio & sparkling pool. High block wall in backyard for privacy, insulation in roof redone. Extra built-in shelving in laundry room.**Tenant to pay 1.8% rent tax along with rent. Small dogs (30lbs and under) No cats. Tenants to verify all listing information**