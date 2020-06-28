All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:56 PM

2182 E CONCORDA Drive

2182 East Concorda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2182 East Concorda Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Alameda Meadows East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bath, large yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2182 E CONCORDA Drive have any available units?
2182 E CONCORDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2182 E CONCORDA Drive have?
Some of 2182 E CONCORDA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2182 E CONCORDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2182 E CONCORDA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2182 E CONCORDA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2182 E CONCORDA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2182 E CONCORDA Drive offer parking?
No, 2182 E CONCORDA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2182 E CONCORDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2182 E CONCORDA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2182 E CONCORDA Drive have a pool?
No, 2182 E CONCORDA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2182 E CONCORDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2182 E CONCORDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2182 E CONCORDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2182 E CONCORDA Drive has units with dishwashers.
