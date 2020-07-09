All apartments in Tempe
2175 E Palmcroft Dr
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:25 PM

2175 E Palmcroft Dr

2175 East Palmcroft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2175 East Palmcroft Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Alameda Meadows East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f525927027 ----
*Available NOW

.One level single family home with tile floor entry
.Living room with wood floor
.Family room with ceiling fan and tile floor
.Kitchen with tile floors, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, microwave and pantry closet
.Inside laundry
.All bedrooms feature ceiling fan
.Master bedroom with ceiling fan
.Master bathroom with separate shower only and tile floor
.Desert front yard
.Desert rear yard with covered patio, pool and block fence

1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.

*Security Deposit
.$1295.00 Refundable
.$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee

*Please be sure to review the listing and term information. It is required to first tour the home in person before submitting a rental application. If you have questions regarding this listing, please email us at assta@prsrentals.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

