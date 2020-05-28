All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 2170 E PALMCROFT Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2170 E PALMCROFT Drive
Last updated May 22 2019 at 9:54 AM

2170 E PALMCROFT Drive

2170 East Palmcroft Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2170 East Palmcroft Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Alameda Meadows East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
garage
Rare 4 bedroom with a diving pool and large covered patio! 2 car garage. New carpet. Washer and Dryer. New appliances. New kitchen granite. Ceiling fans in every room. Pool table. Super location, minutes to ASU.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2170 E PALMCROFT Drive have any available units?
2170 E PALMCROFT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2170 E PALMCROFT Drive have?
Some of 2170 E PALMCROFT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2170 E PALMCROFT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2170 E PALMCROFT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2170 E PALMCROFT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2170 E PALMCROFT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2170 E PALMCROFT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2170 E PALMCROFT Drive offers parking.
Does 2170 E PALMCROFT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2170 E PALMCROFT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2170 E PALMCROFT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2170 E PALMCROFT Drive has a pool.
Does 2170 E PALMCROFT Drive have accessible units?
No, 2170 E PALMCROFT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2170 E PALMCROFT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2170 E PALMCROFT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Porter
1532 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Highland Park
5038 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Hyve by Mark-Taylor
1260 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College