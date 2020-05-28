2170 E PALMCROFT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool pool table garage

Rare 4 bedroom with a diving pool and large covered patio! 2 car garage. New carpet. Washer and Dryer. New appliances. New kitchen granite. Ceiling fans in every room. Pool table. Super location, minutes to ASU.