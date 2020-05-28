2170 East Palmcroft Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282 Alameda Meadows East
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
garage
Rare 4 bedroom with a diving pool and large covered patio! 2 car garage. New carpet. Washer and Dryer. New appliances. New kitchen granite. Ceiling fans in every room. Pool table. Super location, minutes to ASU.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2170 E PALMCROFT Drive have any available units?
2170 E PALMCROFT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2170 E PALMCROFT Drive have?
Some of 2170 E PALMCROFT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2170 E PALMCROFT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2170 E PALMCROFT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.