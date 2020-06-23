All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 2169 E ASPEN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2169 E ASPEN Drive
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:33 PM

2169 E ASPEN Drive

2169 East Aspen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2169 East Aspen Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
AVAILABLE 3-1-19*TWO BEDROOMS PLUS A DEN*SHOWS GREAT*EXCELLENT LOCATION*EASY ACCESS TO THE FREEWAY*CLOSE TO SCHOOLS*COMMON POOL AND TENNIS COURT*APPLICANTS SUBMIT COPY OF CREDIT REPORT WITH APPLICATION*NO PETS AND NO SMOKING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2169 E ASPEN Drive have any available units?
2169 E ASPEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2169 E ASPEN Drive have?
Some of 2169 E ASPEN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2169 E ASPEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2169 E ASPEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2169 E ASPEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2169 E ASPEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2169 E ASPEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2169 E ASPEN Drive offers parking.
Does 2169 E ASPEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2169 E ASPEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2169 E ASPEN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2169 E ASPEN Drive has a pool.
Does 2169 E ASPEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 2169 E ASPEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2169 E ASPEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2169 E ASPEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Palmilla by Mark-Taylor
750 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
HARPER
4690 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Aria on Mill
2430 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St
Tempe, AZ 85281
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Brix
1424 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College