2169 E ASPEN Drive

AVAILABLE 3-1-19*TWO BEDROOMS PLUS A DEN*SHOWS GREAT*EXCELLENT LOCATION*EASY ACCESS TO THE FREEWAY*CLOSE TO SCHOOLS*COMMON POOL AND TENNIS COURT*APPLICANTS SUBMIT COPY OF CREDIT REPORT WITH APPLICATION*NO PETS AND NO SMOKING
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
