Tempe, AZ
2148 E LA DONNA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2148 E LA DONNA Drive

2148 East La Donna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2148 East La Donna Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
STUNNING 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Tempe! This gorgeous home is available for immediate move-in! Home features tile flooring throughout all living areas, open eat-in Kitchen with a breakfast bar, pantry for extra storage, and an easy to maintain front and backyard! Additional Highlights include a master bedroom, master walk-in closet, separate bedroom exit, backyard oasis with a private pool and so much more! Additional amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry with washer and dryer, and ceiling fans throughout the home! Great Location near plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, the 60 & 101 freeways, don't miss out on this lovely home it will go fast! *Please call and verify pet policy prior to applying*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2148 E LA DONNA Drive have any available units?
2148 E LA DONNA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2148 E LA DONNA Drive have?
Some of 2148 E LA DONNA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2148 E LA DONNA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2148 E LA DONNA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2148 E LA DONNA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2148 E LA DONNA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2148 E LA DONNA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2148 E LA DONNA Drive offers parking.
Does 2148 E LA DONNA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2148 E LA DONNA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2148 E LA DONNA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2148 E LA DONNA Drive has a pool.
Does 2148 E LA DONNA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2148 E LA DONNA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2148 E LA DONNA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2148 E LA DONNA Drive has units with dishwashers.
