2148 E LA DONNA Drive

STUNNING 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Tempe! This gorgeous home is available for immediate move-in! Home features tile flooring throughout all living areas, open eat-in Kitchen with a breakfast bar, pantry for extra storage, and an easy to maintain front and backyard! Additional Highlights include a master bedroom, master walk-in closet, separate bedroom exit, backyard oasis with a private pool and so much more! Additional amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry with washer and dryer, and ceiling fans throughout the home! Great Location near plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, the 60 & 101 freeways, don't miss out on this lovely home it will go fast! *Please call and verify pet policy prior to applying*