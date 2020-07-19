Rent Calculator
2146 E 10th Street
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:05 AM
2146 E 10th Street
2146 East 10th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2146 East 10th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2146 E 10th Street have any available units?
2146 E 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2146 E 10th Street have?
Some of 2146 E 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2146 E 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2146 E 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2146 E 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2146 E 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2146 E 10th Street offer parking?
No, 2146 E 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2146 E 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2146 E 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2146 E 10th Street have a pool?
No, 2146 E 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2146 E 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 2146 E 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2146 E 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2146 E 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
