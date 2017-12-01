2141 East Broadmoor Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282 Alameda Meadows East
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Fabulous three bedroom, two bath with 2-car carport. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Large storage room/workshop. GREAT Tempe schools! Large backyard, desert front. Close to the 101 and shopping!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2141 E BROADMOR Drive have any available units?
2141 E BROADMOR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2141 E BROADMOR Drive have?
Some of 2141 E BROADMOR Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2141 E BROADMOR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2141 E BROADMOR Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.