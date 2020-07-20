All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 18 2019 at 7:44 AM

2131 E Tulane Dr

2131 East Tulane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2131 East Tulane Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Northeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Great location, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage, 1647 sq ft. Close to freeways, shopping and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 E Tulane Dr have any available units?
2131 E Tulane Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 2131 E Tulane Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2131 E Tulane Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 E Tulane Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2131 E Tulane Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2131 E Tulane Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2131 E Tulane Dr offers parking.
Does 2131 E Tulane Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2131 E Tulane Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 E Tulane Dr have a pool?
No, 2131 E Tulane Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2131 E Tulane Dr have accessible units?
No, 2131 E Tulane Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 E Tulane Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2131 E Tulane Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2131 E Tulane Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2131 E Tulane Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
