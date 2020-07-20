Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 2131 E Tulane Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2131 E Tulane Dr
Last updated April 18 2019 at 7:44 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2131 E Tulane Dr
2131 East Tulane Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2131 East Tulane Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Northeast
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Great location, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage, 1647 sq ft. Close to freeways, shopping and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2131 E Tulane Dr have any available units?
2131 E Tulane Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
Is 2131 E Tulane Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2131 E Tulane Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 E Tulane Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2131 E Tulane Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 2131 E Tulane Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2131 E Tulane Dr offers parking.
Does 2131 E Tulane Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2131 E Tulane Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 E Tulane Dr have a pool?
No, 2131 E Tulane Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2131 E Tulane Dr have accessible units?
No, 2131 E Tulane Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 E Tulane Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2131 E Tulane Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2131 E Tulane Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2131 E Tulane Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road
Tempe, AZ 85281
Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Novel Rio
701 West Rio Salado Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Mariner Apartment Homes
1525 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Emerson Mill Avenue by Mark-Taylor
101 W 5th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Fleetwood
1275 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Murietta at ASU
1717 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Similar Pages
Tempe 1 Bedrooms
Tempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with Parking
Tempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Tempe
Riverside
Sunset
Alegre
Holdeman
North Tempe College
University Heights
North Tempe Indian Bend
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
Rio Salado College
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College