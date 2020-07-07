2105 E La Donna Dr

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel pool refrigerator

This beautiful updated single story home comes with pool service and landscaping included in the rent. It has updated stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tile throughout the house. The master bathroom has double sinks and beautifully tiled shower. The backyard is an island oasis with a large dive pool. Water softener is non-functioning and is as is as. The fridge in garage is an extra fridge and is as is. $49 application fee per adult. 1.8% city rental tax. 2.1% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying.



