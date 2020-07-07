All apartments in Tempe
Tempe, AZ
2105 E La Donna Dr
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

2105 E La Donna Dr

2105 East La Donna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2105 East La Donna Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Southeast

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful updated single story home comes with pool service and landscaping included in the rent. It has updated stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tile throughout the house. The master bathroom has double sinks and beautifully tiled shower. The backyard is an island oasis with a large dive pool. Water softener is non-functioning and is as is as. The fridge in garage is an extra fridge and is as is. $49 application fee per adult. 1.8% city rental tax. 2.1% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5424943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 E La Donna Dr have any available units?
2105 E La Donna Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 E La Donna Dr have?
Some of 2105 E La Donna Dr's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 E La Donna Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2105 E La Donna Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 E La Donna Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2105 E La Donna Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2105 E La Donna Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2105 E La Donna Dr offers parking.
Does 2105 E La Donna Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 E La Donna Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 E La Donna Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2105 E La Donna Dr has a pool.
Does 2105 E La Donna Dr have accessible units?
No, 2105 E La Donna Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 E La Donna Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2105 E La Donna Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

