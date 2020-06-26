All apartments in Tempe
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

21 E. 6th St. #507

21 East 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

21 East 6th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Downtown Tempe

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
21 E. 6th St. #507 Available 01/15/20 This is a gorgeous remodel ready for someone to move right in! - This is a gorgeous remodel ready for someone to move right in! High end appliances with custom pieces, exposed ductwork, lighting and ceiling, a must see! Huge walk in shower, w/d, wood and tile flooring throughout with built in closet storage. All this in the heart of downtown Tempe, Restaurants, Shopping, Light Rail, Sporting Events, too much to list!

Fees:
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
City rental tax - 1.8%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4351246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 E. 6th St. #507 have any available units?
21 E. 6th St. #507 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 21 E. 6th St. #507 currently offering any rent specials?
21 E. 6th St. #507 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 E. 6th St. #507 pet-friendly?
No, 21 E. 6th St. #507 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 21 E. 6th St. #507 offer parking?
Yes, 21 E. 6th St. #507 offers parking.
Does 21 E. 6th St. #507 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 E. 6th St. #507 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 E. 6th St. #507 have a pool?
No, 21 E. 6th St. #507 does not have a pool.
Does 21 E. 6th St. #507 have accessible units?
No, 21 E. 6th St. #507 does not have accessible units.
Does 21 E. 6th St. #507 have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 E. 6th St. #507 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 E. 6th St. #507 have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 E. 6th St. #507 does not have units with air conditioning.
