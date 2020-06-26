Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

21 E. 6th St. #507 Available 01/15/20 This is a gorgeous remodel ready for someone to move right in! - This is a gorgeous remodel ready for someone to move right in! High end appliances with custom pieces, exposed ductwork, lighting and ceiling, a must see! Huge walk in shower, w/d, wood and tile flooring throughout with built in closet storage. All this in the heart of downtown Tempe, Restaurants, Shopping, Light Rail, Sporting Events, too much to list!



Fees:

Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195

City rental tax - 1.8%

Monthly administrative fee - 1%



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4351246)