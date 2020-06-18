All apartments in Tempe
2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048

2090 South Dorsey Lane · (480) 550-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2090 South Dorsey Lane, Tempe, AZ 85282

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1582 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 Available 08/01/20 NEW 3 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH CONDO + DEN NEAR ASU WITH 3 WALK OUT DECKS! - AVAILABLE STARTING AUGUST 1, 2020!

Amazing 3 Bedroom, 4 Bath Townhome with 2 Car Garage and Den in Dorsey Lane Condominiums, an Urban Inspired Community in the heart of Tempe. Gorgeous island kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and 42" cabinets. Impressive design, features and finish. Nice gated community with sparkling pool/spa area with BBQ. Master suite with impressive bathroom featuring double sinks, separate shower and tub and walk-in closet. Three walk out decks. Each bedroom is private and has it's own bath. Perfect for roommates or professionals. Amazing location with convenient access to everything. Orbit stops right out front!

FOR FULL LIST OF HOMES AVAILABLE AND ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $2,600 + 2.8% rental tax + tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $2,600
Application Fee - $50/Adult
Lease Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250

Call listing agent for a video tour today!

Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
michael@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE3329553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 have any available units?
2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 have?
Some of 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 currently offering any rent specials?
2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 is pet friendly.
Does 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 offer parking?
Yes, 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 does offer parking.
Does 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 have a pool?
Yes, 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 has a pool.
Does 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 have accessible units?
No, 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 does not have accessible units.
Does 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 does not have units with dishwashers.
