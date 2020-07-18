2090 S DORSEY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful Contemporary Townhouse with Pool view - 3 bedrooms 3.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage in the heart of Tempe. Minutes to freeway that will take you to Scottsdale, Phoenix or Southeast Valley. Great floor plan for professionals or roommates. Spacious kitchen with Granite counters and Large kitchen island. All brand new SS appliances, including new washer and dryer. Three spacious bedrooms, each with its own private bath and space. Three walk-out balconies throughout house. If you are students or work in the area, the ORBIT bus stops in front of the communities. Gated community with pool, spa and BBQ areas. Come check out this Beautiful upgraded townhouse !!