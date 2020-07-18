All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

2090 S DORSEY Lane

2090 South Dorsey Lane · (480) 634-3189
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2090 South Dorsey Lane, Tempe, AZ 85282

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1032 · Avail. now

$2,360

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1582 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Contemporary Townhouse with Pool view - 3 bedrooms 3.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage in the heart of Tempe. Minutes to freeway that will take you to Scottsdale, Phoenix or Southeast Valley. Great floor plan for professionals or roommates. Spacious kitchen with Granite counters and Large kitchen island. All brand new SS appliances, including new washer and dryer. Three spacious bedrooms, each with its own private bath and space. Three walk-out balconies throughout house. If you are students or work in the area, the ORBIT bus stops in front of the communities. Gated community with pool, spa and BBQ areas. Come check out this Beautiful upgraded townhouse !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2090 S DORSEY Lane have any available units?
2090 S DORSEY Lane has a unit available for $2,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2090 S DORSEY Lane have?
Some of 2090 S DORSEY Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2090 S DORSEY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2090 S DORSEY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2090 S DORSEY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2090 S DORSEY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2090 S DORSEY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2090 S DORSEY Lane offers parking.
Does 2090 S DORSEY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2090 S DORSEY Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2090 S DORSEY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2090 S DORSEY Lane has a pool.
Does 2090 S DORSEY Lane have accessible units?
No, 2090 S DORSEY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2090 S DORSEY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2090 S DORSEY Lane has units with dishwashers.
