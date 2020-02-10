All apartments in Tempe
Last updated September 13 2019 at 5:06 PM

2015 East Southern Avenue

2015 East Southern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2015 East Southern Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

granite counters
carport
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
wow! absolutely gorgeous tempe 3/2 townhouse with updated paint, custom tile floors, like new carpet, updated kitchen with granite counters, premium corner unit, fireplace, storage, carport parking, community pool, near by schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 East Southern Avenue have any available units?
2015 East Southern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 East Southern Avenue have?
Some of 2015 East Southern Avenue's amenities include granite counters, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 East Southern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2015 East Southern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 East Southern Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2015 East Southern Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2015 East Southern Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2015 East Southern Avenue offers parking.
Does 2015 East Southern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 East Southern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 East Southern Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2015 East Southern Avenue has a pool.
Does 2015 East Southern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2015 East Southern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 East Southern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 East Southern Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
