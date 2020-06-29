All apartments in Tempe
1970 East 10th Street
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:10 PM

1970 East 10th Street

1970 East 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1970 East 10th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Alegre

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering a $75/month concession off the $1,125 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,050!

A charming 2 bedrooms, 1 bath home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and and natural light throughout! Great galley style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1970 East 10th Street have any available units?
1970 East 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1970 East 10th Street have?
Some of 1970 East 10th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1970 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1970 East 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1970 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1970 East 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1970 East 10th Street offer parking?
No, 1970 East 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1970 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1970 East 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1970 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 1970 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1970 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 1970 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1970 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1970 East 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
