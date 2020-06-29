1970 East 10th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering a $75/month concession off the $1,125 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,050!



A charming 2 bedrooms, 1 bath home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and and natural light throughout! Great galley style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.