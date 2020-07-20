All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 28 2019 at 8:53 PM

1961 East Oxford Drive

1961 East Oxford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1961 East Oxford Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Northwest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1961 East Oxford Drive have any available units?
1961 East Oxford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1961 East Oxford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1961 East Oxford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1961 East Oxford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1961 East Oxford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1961 East Oxford Drive offer parking?
No, 1961 East Oxford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1961 East Oxford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1961 East Oxford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1961 East Oxford Drive have a pool?
No, 1961 East Oxford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1961 East Oxford Drive have accessible units?
No, 1961 East Oxford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1961 East Oxford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1961 East Oxford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1961 East Oxford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1961 East Oxford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
