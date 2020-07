Amenities

pet friendly all utils included parking pool furnished

Subletting an apartment in SoL Apartments. It is a studio apartment that comes fully furnished. The community is primarily for Arizona State University students, but anyone is able to apply. The apartment complex is pet-friendly, comes with all utilities included with no overages, parking, and so much more. Some amenities of the area are an outdoor pool and lounging area, study rooms, and more. To see more about the apartment details you can look at the SoL apartments website.