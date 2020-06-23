Rent Calculator
All apartments in Tempe
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1940 E HUNTINGTON Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 12:17 PM
1 of 40
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1940 E HUNTINGTON Drive
1940 East Huntington Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1940 East Huntington Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
McClintock
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Here is your new home! 3 bed 2 bath in Tempe with great finishes. Indoor laundry, 2 car garage, landscape and pool maintenance included in rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1940 E HUNTINGTON Drive have any available units?
1940 E HUNTINGTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1940 E HUNTINGTON Drive have?
Some of 1940 E HUNTINGTON Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1940 E HUNTINGTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1940 E HUNTINGTON Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 E HUNTINGTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1940 E HUNTINGTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 1940 E HUNTINGTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1940 E HUNTINGTON Drive does offer parking.
Does 1940 E HUNTINGTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 E HUNTINGTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 E HUNTINGTON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1940 E HUNTINGTON Drive has a pool.
Does 1940 E HUNTINGTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 1940 E HUNTINGTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 E HUNTINGTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 E HUNTINGTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
