Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

NICE 3BDRM 2BA HOME NEWLY REMODELED WITH A POOL IN TEMPE.UPDATED BATHROOMS AND KITCHEN WITH SLATE COUNTER TOPS . THE FAMILY ROOM HAS BEAUTIFUL TILE FLOORING T/O WITH CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS AND FRENCH DOORS THAT LEAD OUT TO THE LARGE COVERED PATIO AND NICE SIZE BACKYARD WITH LARGE DIVING POOL AND PLENTY OF ROOM TO ROAM. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING, FORMAL LIVING ROOM WAITING FOR YOU TO CALL HOME! POOL SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENT. DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!!!