1928 E Colgate Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Another stunning home listing presented by Jamison Fisher of Renters Warehouse. Located at 1928 E Colgate Tempe, AZ this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home has recently undergone a full renovation with upgrades that include: NEW A/C unit, tile throughout with carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint, ceiling fans, counter-tops, cabinets, most appliances, and much more! The home also features a large fenced backyard with a fenced garden and shade trees as well as an attached 2-car garage. Excellent location off Baseline and McClintock close to all freeways and tons of shopping. The owner is looking for a reasonable credit score and clean rental history. Rent is $1749 + 4% TPT. $55 app fee per adult. This home is available June 5th. Pets OK with deposit. TO SET UP A VIEWING â Copy and paste link: https://showmojo.com/jamisonfisher/gallery