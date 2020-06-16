1928 E Colgate Drive

Amenities
Another stunning home listing presented by Jamison Fisher of Renters Warehouse. Located at 1928 E Colgate Tempe, AZ this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home has recently undergone a full renovation with upgrades that include: NEW A/C unit, tile throughout with carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint, ceiling fans, counter-tops, cabinets, most appliances, and much more! The home also features a large fenced backyard with a fenced garden and shade trees as well as an attached 2-car garage. Excellent location off Baseline and McClintock close to all freeways and tons of shopping. The owner is looking for a reasonable credit score and clean rental history. Rent is $1749 + 4% TPT. $55 app fee per adult. This home is available June 5th. Pets OK with deposit. TO SET UP A VIEWING â Copy and paste link: https://showmojo.com/jamisonfisher/gallery