Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1928 E Colgate Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 5:29 PM

1928 E Colgate Drive

1928 East Colgate Drive · (480) 253-9018
Location

1928 East Colgate Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Northwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1654 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another stunning home listing presented by Jamison Fisher of Renters Warehouse. Located at 1928 E Colgate Tempe, AZ this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home has recently undergone a full renovation with upgrades that include: NEW A/C unit, tile throughout with carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint, ceiling fans, counter-tops, cabinets, most appliances, and much more! The home also features a large fenced backyard with a fenced garden and shade trees as well as an attached 2-car garage. Excellent location off Baseline and McClintock close to all freeways and tons of shopping. The owner is looking for a reasonable credit score and clean rental history. Rent is $1749 + 4% TPT. $55 app fee per adult. This home is available June 5th. Pets OK with deposit. TO SET UP A VIEWING â Copy and paste link: https://showmojo.com/jamisonfisher/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 E Colgate Drive have any available units?
1928 E Colgate Drive has a unit available for $1,749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1928 E Colgate Drive have?
Some of 1928 E Colgate Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 E Colgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1928 E Colgate Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 E Colgate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1928 E Colgate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1928 E Colgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1928 E Colgate Drive does offer parking.
Does 1928 E Colgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1928 E Colgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 E Colgate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1928 E Colgate Drive has a pool.
Does 1928 E Colgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 1928 E Colgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 E Colgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1928 E Colgate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
