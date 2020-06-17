All apartments in Tempe
Last updated February 28 2020 at 7:48 AM

1921 N Cavalier Drive

1921 North Cavalier Drive · (602) 751-7577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1921 North Cavalier Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Cavalier Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1445 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location! Wow, this great north Tempe home is positioned perfectly. Close to the 202, 101, Scottsdale, Tempe, Sky Harbor Airport, and Downtown Phoenix is an easy commute. Sharp 3 bedroom with newer carpet, paint, dual pane windows, AC was new last fall. Gas Range,, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer. Master bedroom with it's own private bath. Nice sized private backyard with a covered patio. Nice garage and an extra storage area in the house for your bikes or whatever.Professionally managed property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 N Cavalier Drive have any available units?
1921 N Cavalier Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 N Cavalier Drive have?
Some of 1921 N Cavalier Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 N Cavalier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1921 N Cavalier Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 N Cavalier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1921 N Cavalier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1921 N Cavalier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1921 N Cavalier Drive does offer parking.
Does 1921 N Cavalier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1921 N Cavalier Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 N Cavalier Drive have a pool?
No, 1921 N Cavalier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1921 N Cavalier Drive have accessible units?
No, 1921 N Cavalier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 N Cavalier Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 N Cavalier Drive has units with dishwashers.
