1921 N Cavalier Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location! Wow, this great north Tempe home is positioned perfectly. Close to the 202, 101, Scottsdale, Tempe, Sky Harbor Airport, and Downtown Phoenix is an easy commute. Sharp 3 bedroom with newer carpet, paint, dual pane windows, AC was new last fall. Gas Range,, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer. Master bedroom with it's own private bath. Nice sized private backyard with a covered patio. Nice garage and an extra storage area in the house for your bikes or whatever.Professionally managed property.