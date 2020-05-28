All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 27 2020 at 4:35 AM

1920 E. Hayden Lane - 210, Tempe, AZ

1920 East Hayden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1920 East Hayden Lane, Tempe, AZ 85281
Alegre

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
media room
This fully renovated 2BR/1BA unit comes with hard surface flooring, back splash tiled kitchen, ceiling fans and washer/dryer.

Brand new stainless steal appliances including microwave, stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator are available upon request at additional premium.
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment home in a quiet and beautiful community near Tempe Market Place.

Walking distance to light rail station, and close to everything you need, from shopping to restaurant, school, movie theater and more...

Call us today to book a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 E. Hayden Lane - 210, Tempe, AZ have any available units?
1920 E. Hayden Lane - 210, Tempe, AZ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 E. Hayden Lane - 210, Tempe, AZ have?
Some of 1920 E. Hayden Lane - 210, Tempe, AZ's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 E. Hayden Lane - 210, Tempe, AZ currently offering any rent specials?
1920 E. Hayden Lane - 210, Tempe, AZ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 E. Hayden Lane - 210, Tempe, AZ pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 E. Hayden Lane - 210, Tempe, AZ is pet friendly.
Does 1920 E. Hayden Lane - 210, Tempe, AZ offer parking?
Yes, 1920 E. Hayden Lane - 210, Tempe, AZ offers parking.
Does 1920 E. Hayden Lane - 210, Tempe, AZ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 E. Hayden Lane - 210, Tempe, AZ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 E. Hayden Lane - 210, Tempe, AZ have a pool?
No, 1920 E. Hayden Lane - 210, Tempe, AZ does not have a pool.
Does 1920 E. Hayden Lane - 210, Tempe, AZ have accessible units?
No, 1920 E. Hayden Lane - 210, Tempe, AZ does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 E. Hayden Lane - 210, Tempe, AZ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 E. Hayden Lane - 210, Tempe, AZ has units with dishwashers.

