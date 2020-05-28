1920 E. Hayden Lane - 210, Tempe, AZ

Amenities
This fully renovated 2BR/1BA unit comes with hard surface flooring, back splash tiled kitchen, ceiling fans and washer/dryer.
Brand new stainless steal appliances including microwave, stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator are available upon request at additional premium.
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment home in a quiet and beautiful community near Tempe Market Place.
Walking distance to light rail station, and close to everything you need, from shopping to restaurant, school, movie theater and more...
Call us today to book a tour!