1920 E. Hayden Lane - 210, Tempe, AZ

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking media room

This fully renovated 2BR/1BA unit comes with hard surface flooring, back splash tiled kitchen, ceiling fans and washer/dryer.



Brand new stainless steal appliances including microwave, stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator are available upon request at additional premium.

Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment home in a quiet and beautiful community near Tempe Market Place.



Walking distance to light rail station, and close to everything you need, from shopping to restaurant, school, movie theater and more...



Call us today to book a tour!