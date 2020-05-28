Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1914 E SUNBURST Lane
1914 East Sunburst Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1914 East Sunburst Lane, Tempe, AZ 85284
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great Tempe Location. 3 Bedroom Split Floor Plan. Large Formal Rooms. Family Room with Fireplace. Gorgeous Backyard with Diving Pool and Mature Trees. Close to Lake and Great Shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1914 E SUNBURST Lane have any available units?
1914 E SUNBURST Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1914 E SUNBURST Lane have?
Some of 1914 E SUNBURST Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1914 E SUNBURST Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1914 E SUNBURST Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 E SUNBURST Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1914 E SUNBURST Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 1914 E SUNBURST Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1914 E SUNBURST Lane does offer parking.
Does 1914 E SUNBURST Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1914 E SUNBURST Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 E SUNBURST Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1914 E SUNBURST Lane has a pool.
Does 1914 E SUNBURST Lane have accessible units?
No, 1914 E SUNBURST Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 E SUNBURST Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1914 E SUNBURST Lane has units with dishwashers.
