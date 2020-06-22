Rent Calculator
All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1913 E ALAMEDA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1913 E ALAMEDA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1913 E ALAMEDA Drive
1913 East Alameda Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1913 East Alameda Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
McClintock
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Recently upgraded.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1913 E ALAMEDA Drive have any available units?
1913 E ALAMEDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1913 E ALAMEDA Drive have?
Some of 1913 E ALAMEDA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1913 E ALAMEDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1913 E ALAMEDA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 E ALAMEDA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1913 E ALAMEDA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 1913 E ALAMEDA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1913 E ALAMEDA Drive does offer parking.
Does 1913 E ALAMEDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 E ALAMEDA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 E ALAMEDA Drive have a pool?
No, 1913 E ALAMEDA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1913 E ALAMEDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1913 E ALAMEDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 E ALAMEDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1913 E ALAMEDA Drive has units with dishwashers.
