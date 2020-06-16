Amenities

1887 E. Palmcroft Drive Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath in Tempe! - AVAILABLE ON 8/1/2020.



Gorgeous home on a corner lot, lush green landscape with a sparkling pool and covered patio. Home features a Mother-in-Law Suite, fireplace, kitchenette, and a large 2 car carport. Close to Freeway Access, ASU, Shopping and Golf Courses! Ceiling fans, neutral carpet, warm interior palette and ceramic tile floor in all the right places. 4bd/3ba with 1904 sq ft. Access your backyard through French Doors from dining area. Beautiful kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, black appliances and wood cabinetry with hardware. Stacked washer and dryer included!



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com



Rent - $2,600 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee

Security Deposit - $2,600

Application Fee - $45

Admin Fee - $150

Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)



Call listing agent for a video tour today!



Michael Brooks

602-751-1721

E & G Real Estate Services

michael@eandgrealestate.com



