Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1887 E. Palmcroft Drive

1887 East Palmcroft Drive · (480) 550-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1887 East Palmcroft Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Palmcroft Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1887 E. Palmcroft Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1904 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
1887 E. Palmcroft Drive Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath in Tempe! - AVAILABLE ON 8/1/2020.

Gorgeous home on a corner lot, lush green landscape with a sparkling pool and covered patio. Home features a Mother-in-Law Suite, fireplace, kitchenette, and a large 2 car carport. Close to Freeway Access, ASU, Shopping and Golf Courses! Ceiling fans, neutral carpet, warm interior palette and ceramic tile floor in all the right places. 4bd/3ba with 1904 sq ft. Access your backyard through French Doors from dining area. Beautiful kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, black appliances and wood cabinetry with hardware. Stacked washer and dryer included!

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $2,600 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $2,600
Application Fee - $45
Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Call listing agent for a video tour today!

Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
michael@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE5290786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1887 E. Palmcroft Drive have any available units?
1887 E. Palmcroft Drive has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1887 E. Palmcroft Drive have?
Some of 1887 E. Palmcroft Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1887 E. Palmcroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1887 E. Palmcroft Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1887 E. Palmcroft Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1887 E. Palmcroft Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1887 E. Palmcroft Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1887 E. Palmcroft Drive does offer parking.
Does 1887 E. Palmcroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1887 E. Palmcroft Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1887 E. Palmcroft Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1887 E. Palmcroft Drive has a pool.
Does 1887 E. Palmcroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 1887 E. Palmcroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1887 E. Palmcroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1887 E. Palmcroft Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
