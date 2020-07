Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Stunning newly remodeled home, brand new carpet, fresh paint, spacious backyard with amazing swimming pool and lake view! Right off the beautiful lake with an extravagant fountain display. This property will give you that relaxing vacation feeling with the comfort and peacefulness of a home. With a central location 15 minutes away from ASU, shopping centers and countless restaurants, this house is a catch- act fast!