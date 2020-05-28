All apartments in Tempe
1886 E DON CARLOS Avenue
1886 E DON CARLOS Avenue

1886 East Don Carlos Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1886 East Don Carlos Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281
Alegre

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunningly remodeled, spacious, contemporary end unit townhouse with an attached garage. The open floor plan boasts a light and airy kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stylish grey cabinets, and a breakfast bar. The spacious master bedroom has a large master bath with double vanity, separate shower and oversized bathtub, and a walk-in closet. There is a washer and dryer in unit, as well as your own private outdoor patio space facing the pool. The community includes a pool and ample parking, and easy access to your unit directly from your garage. Minutes from ASU, the Light Rail, Mill Avenue, Tempe Town Lake, Tempe Market Place, and so much more. HOA covers Water & Sewage. This property won't last so put in an application today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1886 E DON CARLOS Avenue have any available units?
1886 E DON CARLOS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1886 E DON CARLOS Avenue have?
Some of 1886 E DON CARLOS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1886 E DON CARLOS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1886 E DON CARLOS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1886 E DON CARLOS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1886 E DON CARLOS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1886 E DON CARLOS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1886 E DON CARLOS Avenue offers parking.
Does 1886 E DON CARLOS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1886 E DON CARLOS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1886 E DON CARLOS Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1886 E DON CARLOS Avenue has a pool.
Does 1886 E DON CARLOS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1886 E DON CARLOS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1886 E DON CARLOS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1886 E DON CARLOS Avenue has units with dishwashers.

