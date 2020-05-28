1886 E DON CARLOS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stunningly remodeled, spacious, contemporary end unit townhouse with an attached garage. The open floor plan boasts a light and airy kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stylish grey cabinets, and a breakfast bar. The spacious master bedroom has a large master bath with double vanity, separate shower and oversized bathtub, and a walk-in closet. There is a washer and dryer in unit, as well as your own private outdoor patio space facing the pool. The community includes a pool and ample parking, and easy access to your unit directly from your garage. Minutes from ASU, the Light Rail, Mill Avenue, Tempe Town Lake, Tempe Market Place, and so much more. HOA covers Water & Sewage. This property won't last so put in an application today!