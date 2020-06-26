All apartments in Tempe
Tempe, AZ
1872 East Watson Drive
1872 East Watson Drive

1872 East Watson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1872 East Watson Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers 1,784 sq ft of living space in Tempe, AZ. Features include tile floors, kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio with fully fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1872 East Watson Drive have any available units?
1872 East Watson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1872 East Watson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1872 East Watson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1872 East Watson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1872 East Watson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1872 East Watson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1872 East Watson Drive offers parking.
Does 1872 East Watson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1872 East Watson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1872 East Watson Drive have a pool?
No, 1872 East Watson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1872 East Watson Drive have accessible units?
No, 1872 East Watson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1872 East Watson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1872 East Watson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1872 East Watson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1872 East Watson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
