Tempe, AZ
1866 East Palmcroft Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1866 East Palmcroft Drive

1866 East Palmcroft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1866 East Palmcroft Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Palmcroft Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 1st and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,714 sf home is located in Tempe, AZ. This home features hardwood and tiled floors, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1866 East Palmcroft Drive have any available units?
1866 East Palmcroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1866 East Palmcroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1866 East Palmcroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1866 East Palmcroft Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1866 East Palmcroft Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1866 East Palmcroft Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1866 East Palmcroft Drive offers parking.
Does 1866 East Palmcroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1866 East Palmcroft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1866 East Palmcroft Drive have a pool?
No, 1866 East Palmcroft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1866 East Palmcroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 1866 East Palmcroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1866 East Palmcroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1866 East Palmcroft Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1866 East Palmcroft Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1866 East Palmcroft Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

