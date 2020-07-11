All apartments in Tempe
1852 E CHILTON Drive

1852 East Chilton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1852 East Chilton Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Oasis at Anozira

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Immaculate 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home with Beautiful Water Views. Private pool over looking lake at Anozira Parkway. Lovely quiet neighborhood. Living/ Dining room . Kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops, newer appliances ,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1852 E CHILTON Drive have any available units?
1852 E CHILTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1852 E CHILTON Drive have?
Some of 1852 E CHILTON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1852 E CHILTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1852 E CHILTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1852 E CHILTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1852 E CHILTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1852 E CHILTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1852 E CHILTON Drive offers parking.
Does 1852 E CHILTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1852 E CHILTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1852 E CHILTON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1852 E CHILTON Drive has a pool.
Does 1852 E CHILTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 1852 E CHILTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1852 E CHILTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1852 E CHILTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
