All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1847 East Alameda Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1847 East Alameda Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 10:40 PM

1847 East Alameda Drive

1847 East Alameda Drive · (480) 573-3188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1847 East Alameda Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
McClintock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1808 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
*We do not advertise on Craigslist. We've received reports that someone has copied this listing to Craigslist and represents it as their property. The Rently self-showing system will now require you to speak with the owner to request access.*

Private backyard patio with a sparkling pool and low maintenance turf that's perfect to enjoy with Arizona's gorgeous weather. The interior features luxury vinyl flooring, ceramic tile, and bright new interior and exterior paint. Located near LOTS of shopping, dining, McClintock High School, Phoenix Zoo, Botanical Gardens, Tempe Marketplace, ASU, Cubs pre-season baseball, LOTS of golf, and easy access to anywhere in the valley via 101 and 60 freeways. Weekly pool service is included. Tenants are responsible for utilities and city tax of 1.8% is added to the monthly rent, each month.

Note: Furniture pictured is not included. New stainless steel fridge, new blinds, and new washer/dryer are not shown in the pictures but are included!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1847 East Alameda Drive have any available units?
1847 East Alameda Drive has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1847 East Alameda Drive have?
Some of 1847 East Alameda Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1847 East Alameda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1847 East Alameda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1847 East Alameda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1847 East Alameda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1847 East Alameda Drive offer parking?
No, 1847 East Alameda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1847 East Alameda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1847 East Alameda Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1847 East Alameda Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1847 East Alameda Drive has a pool.
Does 1847 East Alameda Drive have accessible units?
No, 1847 East Alameda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1847 East Alameda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1847 East Alameda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1847 East Alameda Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Salado Springs
242 S Beck Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Camden Tempe
800 E Curry Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Broadstone Grand
1003 West Washington Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
TwentyOne41
2141 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Portella
2155 S 55th St
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity