1847 East Alameda Drive

*We do not advertise on Craigslist. We've received reports that someone has copied this listing to Craigslist and represents it as their property. The Rently self-showing system will now require you to speak with the owner to request access.*



Private backyard patio with a sparkling pool and low maintenance turf that's perfect to enjoy with Arizona's gorgeous weather. The interior features luxury vinyl flooring, ceramic tile, and bright new interior and exterior paint. Located near LOTS of shopping, dining, McClintock High School, Phoenix Zoo, Botanical Gardens, Tempe Marketplace, ASU, Cubs pre-season baseball, LOTS of golf, and easy access to anywhere in the valley via 101 and 60 freeways. Weekly pool service is included. Tenants are responsible for utilities and city tax of 1.8% is added to the monthly rent, each month.



Note: Furniture pictured is not included. New stainless steel fridge, new blinds, and new washer/dryer are not shown in the pictures but are included!

