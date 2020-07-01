All apartments in Tempe
1843 East Oxford Drive
1843 East Oxford Drive

1843 East Oxford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1843 East Oxford Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Northwest

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice 4 bedroom and 2 bath with a great floor plan! Lovely kitchen! Recently remodeled living room and family room floor.Fresh paint! Plenty of storage space! Low maintenance landscaping. Close to great food and entertainment!

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and $50 monthly pent rent (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

