1830 East Manhatton Drive

**Brand New Carpet Throughout with Some New Tile Areas to Match** Spacious Four Bedroom, Two Bathroom Single-Level Tempe Rental Opportunity Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the US-60/Loop 101 Freeways and Beyond! Property Features Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Open Kitchen (Refrigerator Included) with Breakfast Nook, Family Room, Inside Laundry, Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Double Sinks, Huge Shower, Walk-In Closet, Patio Exit and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.