1830 East Manhatton Drive
1830 East Manhatton Drive

1830 East Manhatton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1830 East Manhatton Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
McClintock Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Brand New Carpet Throughout with Some New Tile Areas to Match** Spacious Four Bedroom, Two Bathroom Single-Level Tempe Rental Opportunity Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the US-60/Loop 101 Freeways and Beyond! Property Features Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Open Kitchen (Refrigerator Included) with Breakfast Nook, Family Room, Inside Laundry, Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Double Sinks, Huge Shower, Walk-In Closet, Patio Exit and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 East Manhatton Drive have any available units?
1830 East Manhatton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1830 East Manhatton Drive have?
Some of 1830 East Manhatton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 East Manhatton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1830 East Manhatton Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 East Manhatton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1830 East Manhatton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1830 East Manhatton Drive offer parking?
No, 1830 East Manhatton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1830 East Manhatton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 East Manhatton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 East Manhatton Drive have a pool?
No, 1830 East Manhatton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1830 East Manhatton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1830 East Manhatton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 East Manhatton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 East Manhatton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
